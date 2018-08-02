Emily Ratajkowski Is Jackie Kennedy's Modern-Day Twin for Her Latest Project

Emily Ratajkowski, aka “The Mozart of Breasts,” stepped out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to work on an exciting new project with fellow model and photographer Jordan Barrett.

Are you ready... @emrata A post shared by Jordan Barrett (@iblamejordan) on Aug 1, 2018 at 7:02pm PDT

Seeing as all we have is the Inception-esque photo within a photo from the shoot, there aren’t too many details we can concretely share—but, as they say, a picture’s worth a thousand words, and this one tells us all we need to know: EmRata is channeling Jackie Kennedy.

Clad in a mid calf-length pink wool coat (which, OMG, it’s summer, aka Sweat Season), black T-strap pumps, and a brunette wig cut into a Jackie-style bob, the 27-year-old bears a striking resemblance to Kennedy in what was to become her most iconic outfit.

Backgrid

Presumably, Ratajkowski is aiming to put a modern spin on the pink suit Mrs. Kennedy wore on Nov. 22, 1963, the day of her husband President John F. Kennedy's assassination in Dallas, Texas.

Backgrid; Art Rickerby/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Kennedy famously refused to change clothes after the suit was splattered with her husband’s blood. She wore it throughout the swearing in of then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson.

CECIL STOUGHTON-WH PHOTOGRAPHS/Getty Images

RELATED: Jackie Kennedy's Handwritten Notes Show How Meticulously She Planned Her Outfits

To this day, the suit has not been cleaned. According to CNN, the suit in question was given as a gift to the American people from Jackie’s daughter Caroline in 2003—despite the changing of hands, the garment is not to be put on display until 2103, at which point a surviving member of the family will be consulted.

That's no small role to fill, EmRata.