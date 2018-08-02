Emily Ratajkowski Is Jackie Kennedy's Modern-Day Twin for Her Latest Project

Isabel Jones
Aug 02, 2018 @ 11:45 am

Emily Ratajkowski, aka “The Mozart of Breasts,” stepped out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to work on an exciting new project with fellow model and photographer Jordan Barrett.

Are you ready... @emrata

A post shared by Jordan Barrett (@iblamejordan) on

Seeing as all we have is the Inception-esque photo within a photo from the shoot, there aren’t too many details we can concretely share—but, as they say, a picture’s worth a thousand words, and this one tells us all we need to know: EmRata is channeling Jackie Kennedy.

Clad in a mid calf-length pink wool coat (which, OMG, it’s summer, aka Sweat Season), black T-strap pumps, and a brunette wig cut into a Jackie-style bob, the 27-year-old bears a striking resemblance to Kennedy in what was to become her most iconic outfit.

Backgrid

Presumably, Ratajkowski is aiming to put a modern spin on the pink suit Mrs. Kennedy wore on Nov. 22, 1963, the day of her husband President John F. Kennedy's assassination in Dallas, Texas.

Backgrid; Art Rickerby/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Kennedy famously refused to change clothes after the suit was splattered with her husband’s blood. She wore it throughout the swearing in of then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson.

CECIL STOUGHTON-WH PHOTOGRAPHS/Getty Images

To this day, the suit has not been cleaned. According to CNN, the suit in question was given as a gift to the American people from Jackie’s daughter Caroline in 2003—despite the changing of hands, the garment is not to be put on display until 2103, at which point a surviving member of the family will be consulted.

That's no small role to fill, EmRata. 

