Emily Ratajkowski Is Jackie Kennedy's Modern-Day Twin for Her Latest Project

Emily Ratajkowski, aka “The Mozart of Breasts,” stepped out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to work on an exciting new project with fellow model and photographer Jordan Barrett.
Seeing as all we have is the Inception-esque photo within a photo from the shoot, there aren’t too many details we can concretely share—but, as they say, a picture’s worth a thousand words, and this one tells us all we need to know: EmRata is channeling Jackie Kennedy.
Clad in a mid calf-length pink wool coat (which, OMG, it’s summer, aka Sweat Season), black T-strap pumps, and a brunette wig cut into a Jackie-style bob, the 27-year-old bears a striking resemblance to Kennedy in what was to become her most iconic outfit.
Presumably, Ratajkowski is aiming to put a modern spin on the pink suit Mrs. Kennedy wore on Nov. 22, 1963, the day of her husband President John F. Kennedy's assassination in Dallas, Texas.
Kennedy famously refused to change clothes after the suit was splattered with her husband’s blood. She wore it throughout the swearing in of then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson.
To this day, the suit has not been cleaned. According to CNN, the suit in question was given as a gift to the American people from Jackie’s daughter Caroline in 2003—despite the changing of hands, the garment is not to be put on display until 2103, at which point a surviving member of the family will be consulted.
That's no small role to fill, EmRata.