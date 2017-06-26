Emily Ratajkowski's Italian Vacation Makes Us Want to Pull a Freaky Friday

Ah, what we’d give to trade places with Emily Ratajkowski … Girl’s young, famous, looks crazy good in a bikini/most things, and, the crème de la crème: she’s ALWAYS ON VACATION.
As loyal followers of EmRata’s Instagram feed, we can’t help but notice that girlfriend’s been posting a constant stream of FOMO-inducing vacay pics for the past month.
After crashing the ongoing party that is Cannes Film Festival, Ratajkowski jetted off to, well, Texas—but shortly after she was Italy-bound.
The model-cum-actress appears to be shooting on location for her upcoming thriller Welcome Home, which IMDB says is set in the “Italian countryside.” Not too shabby for a work trip…
While our lives may not be quite as charmed as Ratajkowski’s, her Instagram feed allows us to feel almost as though we’re abroad with her …
… Showing off our assets.
… Stocking up on pasta.
… Brunching like a royal.
… Boozin’ in various locales and states of dress.
Life is good.