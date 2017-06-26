Emily Ratajkowski's Italian Vacation Makes Us Want to Pull a Freaky Friday

Ah, what we’d give to trade places with Emily Ratajkowski … Girl’s young, famous, looks crazy good in a bikini/most things, and, the crème de la crème: she’s ALWAYS ON VACATION.

As loyal followers of EmRata’s Instagram feed, we can’t help but notice that girlfriend’s been posting a constant stream of FOMO-inducing vacay pics for the past month.

After crashing the ongoing party that is Cannes Film Festival, Ratajkowski jetted off to, well, Texas—but shortly after she was Italy-bound.

The model-cum-actress appears to be shooting on location for her upcoming thriller Welcome Home, which IMDB says is set in the “Italian countryside.” Not too shabby for a work trip…

While our lives may not be quite as charmed as Ratajkowski’s, her Instagram feed allows us to feel almost as though we’re abroad with her …

… Showing off our assets.

❤️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

… Stocking up on pasta.

"Everything you see I owe to spaghetti" -Sofia Loren A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 23, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

… Brunching like a royal.

Feeling like the Princess of Positano! Grazie @lesirenuse A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

… Boozin’ in various locales and states of dress.

Dolce vita A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

💦 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:31am PDT

Weekend! A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Did I die and go to heaven? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Life is good.