Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Incredible Abs in The Season’s Hottest Top

Off-the-shoulder tops are the trend that everyone is wearing this spring, and if your Instagram feed hasn’t already inspired you to try one out, let Emily Ratajkowski be the final push that makes you hit “Complete Your Purchase.”

The stunning actress and model took to Instagram today to give us a dose of both fitness and outfit inspiration: She showed off her incredibly fit physique in an off-the-shoulder crop top and denim cutoffs, putting her taut abs on full display. But despite the festival-ready outfit, the star wasn’t at Coachella—she’s in Cuba!

🇨🇺 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 25, 2016 at 7:59am PDT

💙 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 25, 2016 at 7:33am PDT

Viva Havana 🇨🇺 #cubalinda2016 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 25, 2016 at 7:48am PDT

Ratajkowski added the Cuban flag emoji to the captions of her photos, writing “Viva Havana” in a post with her friend. No word yet on what she’s doing in the country, but we have the trip to thank for these incredibly steamy photos.