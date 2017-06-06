The One Surprising Thing Emily Ratajkowski Did to Get That Body

Emily Ratajkowski has one of the most enviable bods in Hollywood, but she’s the first to admit that she doesn’t log long hours at the gym to get her insane figure. So what does the model, who turns 26 on June 7, do to maintain that sculpted “ab crack”? The answer might annoy all of you gym rats out there.

“I am not a big gym person. I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in L.A. and I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week,” she told InStyle in 2016.

That’s right: Her one big fitness secret is as simple as going out for a walk. Ratajkowski gave The New York Times a similar answer back in 2015, admitting, “I’m just not a crazy fitness person. I’m definitely an outlier in the industry.”

So how does she maintain her figure? She told the Times that she sticks to a fairly healthy diet. “For me, it’s about feeling good about what you eat. I do love turmeric and beet juices. It’s so L.A., you can’t avoid it.”

But the model certainly allows herself the occasional indulgence. Speaking to InStyle last year, she admitted to having a week spot for salty and sweet combos, like popcorn and candy, and unlike other celebs, she hasn’t sworn off beer.

Some people just get all the good genes.