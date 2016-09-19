Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"Hi, I love you. You're a goddess and a legend," Hari Nef (above, right) cooed to Judith Light, who was giving photographers a second round on the orange carpet at The Sunset Tower late Sunday night. Nef was one of many who were eager to see her Transparent co-stars like Light, as well as Jeffrey Tambor and Jill Soloway (below, center, with Gaby Hoffmann), who showed up with the most coveted accessories: Emmy statuettes for Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Director for a comedy series.

While Light confessed she would slip out early due to her work schedule, she achieved her one goal for the fête, telling InStyle, "I'm looking forward to seeing my friends, my Jill and Jeffery, and getting to hug them."

And though the city was a party oasis, with options from Fox to HBO, the feeling of togetherness was felt even for young starlet Emily Robinson (below). "Tonight, I'm just staying here with the fam," she said. "I would say, it sounds so cheesy, but my favorite part about these shows is that you get to spend time with your family, enjoy the work you've done, and celebrate each other."

As the love for Transparent circulated the grounds, British newcomer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (below) was also receiving a lot of attention, and rightfully so, as Amazon recently added her series Fleabag to the roster.

"I love Fleabag," Rob Delaney screamed from behind the camera line to Bridge who stunned in a Victoria's Secret dress. And earlier, Good Girls Revolt star Genevieve Angelson (below, with Odelya Halevi) echoed saying, "The show is like an even raunchier Bridget Jones. The acting is incredible. I laughed out loud even though I was by myself and sometimes you don't laugh when you're alone. I was laughing full-body and I really want to meet them."

As for Bridge, she was simply eager to take selfies with Tambor who found himself settled in a corner of the party while guests danced to tunes from Rihanna and 50 Cent. As late night hunger was kept at bay with a fancy assortment of seafood and burgers, dessert trays of strawberry shortcake bars were either a sign of good fortune or a special request from Delaney, who joked before going in, "I hope they have some ice cream. If they don't have ice cream, I'll leave. It'll be like a revolving door."

