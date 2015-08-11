Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Look Has Us Dreaming of Fall Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski was on hand at the We Are Your Friends photocall in London and, without surprise, she looked stunning. The London-born and American-raised model slash actress arrived in a long sleeve cream-colored minidress by Zimmermann ($995; zimmermann.com) and sky-high over-the-knee boots.

Ratajkowski's look strikes the perfect balance between sexy and smart. The over-the-knee boots brings the sexy, while the long sleeve turtleneck silhouette balances it out—meaning, it's the perfect look to keep in mind as we gear up for next season.

So while some of us may be sad to see summer go, Ratajkowski's style has us very excited for fall fashion (the boots! the chunky knits! the gloves!). Read on to shop more over-the-knee boots and a look that will channel her enviable outfit.

Recreate Emily Ratajkowski's Look

Shop it: Proenza Schouler dress, $1,450; net-a-porter.com. Zara boots, $279; zara.com. BaubleBar ring set, $28; baublebar.com.

Shop More Over-the-Knee Boots

From left: Joie, $375; shopbop.com. Cole Haan, $498; nordstrom.com. Givenchy, $2,995; net-a-porter.com. Chinese Laundry, $90; chineselaundry.com. Nine West, $209; ninewest.com.

