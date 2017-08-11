Emily Ratajkowski Uses New York City as a Gym in DKNY's Fall Campaign

By the looks of her Instagram feed you might think EmRata spends most of her time somewhere near a beach and in a bikini. But like many top models, Ratajkowski regularly hits the pavement of New York City, aka the capital of American fashion.

That’s why it’s fitting that the 26-year-old has returned as the face of DKNY, this time for the brand’s fall 2017 campaign. Across a portfolio of images shot by Sebastian Faena and styled by Clare Richardson, she wears an assortment of athletic, city-slicking black, white, and gray looks that range from sweats, tees, puffer coats, mesh tops, and A-line miniskirts.

Also impressive: Ratajkowski’s abs, which you’ll see as she walks and poses in several crop tops and midriff-baring turtlenecks.

In the video above, she joins up with handsome guys (and fellow models) and cruises across Manhattan’s sidewalks. Of course, because a jolt of #fitspo was necessary, she also uses the streets as her gym, doing pull-ups on scaffolding and hitting the basketball court.

RELATED: EmRata Gets (Almost) Naked for DKNY Video

Watch the full campaign video above—and scroll down for more photos.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Talk about fab.