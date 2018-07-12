Emily Ratajkowski, Originator of Speedy Engagement Trend, Shows Off Colossal Diamond Ring

Though we’re still caught up in the excitement of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s lighting-fast engagements, let’s not overlook the actual founder of the 2018 trend: Emily Ratajkowski.

In February, shortly after splitting with boyfriend of three years Jeff Magid, the 27-year-old model revealed that not only was she dating someone new, but *surprise* they’d gotten hitched!

Nearly five-months later, and perhaps buoyed by the recent interest in Baldwin and Grande’s diamond engagement rings, Ratajkowski is putting her sparkler (presumably from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard) on display as well.

And, um, wow, it’s certainly no scrub. Bearing two stones—a princess-cut diamond sitting beside a pear-shaped diamond—EmRata’s double-diamond ring is truly stunning (and possibly visible from space).

Ice, ice, baby! Considering Bear-McClard originally proposed with a paper clip, we’d certainly deem Em’s new bling a fitting upgrade.

All hail the O.G. Queen of super-sudden engagements.