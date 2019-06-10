Emily Ratajkowski Just Debuted a Retro Bob Haircut at the Tony Awards

At this point, Emily Ratajkowksi is used to turning heads on the red carpet, but at the 73rd Tony Awards on Sunday night, she shut down the show.

Ahead of the ceremony, EmRata decided to chop off all of her hair, taking her signature brunette locks into bob territory. The model's hair transformation offered a retro '60s vibe with side-swept bangs and tons of volume.

Her shoulder-skimming hairstyle was also the ideal choice for her black Michael Kors gown, which featured sequins at the bodice and sexy side cut-outs.

Image zoom Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Meanwhile, in the beauty department, Emily played it safe with a smoky eye, nude lip combo and bold brows.

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Basically, she rivaled any vintage Bond girl with her new look. However, it seems she was going more for a Charlie's Angels appearance based on her Insta-Stories, where she labels Kors (her date for the evening) as the wealthy mystery man from the series.

Image zoom @emrata/Instagram

It's unclear whether the Gone Girl actress actually cut her hair shorter for the summer, or if she tucked her locks under into a faux bob. She's no stranger to fooling fans into thinking she's switched up her 'do on the 'Gram, thanks to an extensive wig collection.

Whatever the scenario, we're digging the short style.