Emily Ratajkowski’s Tiny String Bikini Must Be Seen to Be Believed

Olivia Bahou
Jul 19, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Emily Ratajkowski has blessed us with many a revealing Instagram photo, but her itsy bitsy string bikini on the beach in Los Angeles, Calif., might just be the most daring yet. The actress and model was spotted soaking in the sun with a friend on Tuesday in a black two-piece that’s anything but basic.

Vince Flores/InStar Images

Ratajkowski chose a black string suit with gold metal detailing, showing just a hint of underboob (as is the current bikini fashion). She added on gold accessorizes, like layered necklaces, a body chain, and Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings ($350; jenniferfisher.com) to make the look. The model protected her face from the rays with a straw Lack of Color hat ($55; lackofcolor.com.au) and round sunglasses (shop a similar pair here).

This is far from the first time EmRata has showed off her toned bod. Keep scrolling for even more of her best bikini pics.

