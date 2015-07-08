Emily Ratajkowski Causes Serious Travel Envy With Her Latest Bikini 'Gram

There's no question that Emily Ratajkowski is a bombshell—you only have to look to her smokin' on-screen appearances in Gone Girl and Entourage for proof. Now, the actress is heating up our Instagram feeds thanks to her steady stream of gorgeous photos taken while on vacation in Positano, Italy. Earlier today, the actress caused serious travel (and bathing suit) envy when she posted a shot of herself soaking up the Mediterranean sun wearing a sexy little black bikini. "I'm on a boat!" Ratajkowski captioned the scenic shot.

Of course no fun-in-the-sun snap would be complete without a killer pair of shades. The star accessorized her classic suit with stylish gold-rimmed Ray-Bans.

Check out more of Ratajkowski's pretty snaps from her vacation below.

#ppandemeatpasta2015 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 7, 2015 at 12:25pm PDT

Buonasera Positano! #ppandemeatpasta2015 @reformation A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 7, 2015 at 10:12am PDT

