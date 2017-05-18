Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid Dance the Night Away in a Cheeky Vid

Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin are having the time of their lives at the Cannes Film Festival, and if Hadid’s couture-clad ice cream date wasn’t evidence enough, the proof is in this Instagram.

In a cheeky video posted to the social media platform Wednesday night, the models dance the night away on a boat, and Hadid can’t seem to keep her hands to herself.

The social media stars, both clad in off-the-shoulder tops and jeans (shop a similar style to Hadid's True Religion pair here), are getting down to the music when Hadid gets handsy and grabs at Ratajkowski’s chest before the two explode in laughter. “She loves me,” EmRata jokes in the caption.

She loves me @bellahadid @haileybaldwin A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Earlier in the day, the two had a twinning moment on the red carpet in satin-y high-slit gowns. In a behind-the-scenes moment, the models pose side-by-side, both looking over their left shoulder as their gorgeous trains trail behind them.

😈😈 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Baldwin also got in on the fun, posting this hilarious video of her dancing to Instagram in a sweatshirt and Frame jeans ($275; spring.com), and Hadid can’t help but join in.

u said what? A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 17, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Looks like these models are making the most of their time at Cannes.