Emily Ratajkowski’s Abs Look Even Hotter Than Usual in This $38 Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski’s abs need no introduction: The 26-year-old and her ab crack are famous worldwide, thanks to EmRata’s Instagram account. Her midriff looks particularly impressive while dressed in tiny bikinis and bra-baring tees, but perhaps the most fitting complement to her toned midsection is the strappy crop top that Ratajkowski donned for a day “poolside.”
The model and actress chose an Essentials for Zula wrap top for a day in paradise, pairing the revealing shirt with low-rise white jeans, round sunnies (shop a similar pair here) and a Carolina Santa Domingo raffia tote ($575; modaoperandi.com). The best part? Her strappy crop top has a retail price of just $38. That, my friends, is what we call a win-win.
This isn’t the only body-baring snap Ratajkowski wore this weekend. While enjoying a tropical vacation, the star rocked a white thong string bikini that showed off her every curve (shop a similar style here).
Keep doing you, EmRata.