Emily Ratajkowski Adjusts Her Cleavage in Front of 14.3 Million Instagram Followers

Emily Ratajkowski continues to push the limits with her nakedness on Instagram. Earlier this week, she stripped down to just a black thong for her morning coffee, and, the next day, she upped the ante with a mirror selfie that displayed nearly everything, courtesy of considerable underboob.

Now, the model took to her Instagram Stories once again to adjust her cleavage in a red blouse, which tied at the waist and showcased her taut tummy. While the shirt had buttons, Ratajkowski left them undone to show off her ample assets. Without a bra, the 26-year-old checks herself out in the mirror and performs a quick “lift.”

Emily Ratajkowski / Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski / Instagram

A photo from later in the evening confirms that the brunette beauty decided to add lingerie to the otherwise revealing ensemble. A black lace bra is pointedly positioned underneath the loose-fitting top and peeks out from behind a martini on the table.

Dirty martini and a medium rare steak, please. A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski is a Living #CurrentMood Meme in This Bikini

It’s no wonder the model broke the record for most-viewed Instagram Stories. Keep doing you, Emily!