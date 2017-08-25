Emily Ratajkowski Bares Her Enviable Abs for a Stroll with Mom

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to make a crop top (RE/DONE x Cindy Crawford, mind you), cobalt blue track pants (shop a similar look here), and houndstooth mules look as though they belong together.

The 26-year-old model and actress stepped out in L.A. on Thursday with her mother, acclaimed writer and curator Kathleen Balgley.

EmRata, an only child, held hands with Balgley on their mother-daughter stroll, towering above Mom in patterned stilettos.

At Ratajkowski’s right, Kathleen wore a multi-color tunic with geometric designs, a long black cardigan, form-fitting black pants, and a cozy-looking pair of sandals.

Ratajkowski took a different sartorial track and exposed a stretch of her tanned tummy between her top’s hem and pants' waist. The Instagram star accessorized with a set of large hoop earrings and sunglasses—a look that’s become something of a uniform for Ratajkowski in recent weeks.

SAF / PhotoGroup / Splash News

Despite the constraints of a bustling career, EmRata’s known to be super close with her parents and often posts photos of them on her Instagram account—so does her boyfriend, Jeff Magid.

Mama 💙 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 14, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Happy birthday Dad! You are my dear friend and my greatest inspiration. We love you! A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 1, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Could they be our new Kardashians?