Emily Maynard's Twitterview with @InStyle: In Case You Missed It!

Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard chatted with us on Twitter today to answer all your questions about style, beauty and The Bachelorette. In case you missed it, you can rehash the whole Q&A right here! Scroll down to catch up on what you missed, and be sure to follow @InStyle for more fun Twitterviews in the future.

InStyle: What is your best skin care tip?"I use Retin-A every night and will use it forever! I also swear by the Clarisonic."

Were you surprised by Desiree Hartsock's decision last night?"I think everyone was surprised! But Ali Fedotowsky called it from day one."

Tell us your thoughts on Desiree Hartsock's engagement gown."Randi Rahm can do no wrong in my eyes and Desiree looked amazing!"

If you could only wear one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?"Definitely jewelry! I can't leave the house without an armful of bracelets!"

What would you wear for a casual day running errands but still looking cute?"Most days I wear a maxi dress with flats and dress it up with jewelry. Cute and comfortable!"

Describe your daily beauty routine in one word."FAST! I've become a pro."

What was the last thing you splurged on?"I bought way too much stuff at Nordstrom, but it was on sale, so it doesn't count right?"

What's one thing you can't leave home without?"My cell phone so I can take pictures."

Tell us your best packing tip."Write everything down, outfit by outfit. And use ziplock bags."

What’s your travel must-have?"My iPad for the plane. I'm going to Ethiopia next week and am having severe anxiety about the long flight!"

Plus, check out Emily's jewelry line for Town & Reese!

MORE:• Emily’s Favorite Looks from Desiree’s Season• Exclusive: Emily Maynard’s Jewelry Line• Emily Maynard on Launching Her Blog