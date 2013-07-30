Emily Maynard's Favorite Looks from The Bachelorette With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 10

Last night's episode of The Bachelorette left Desiree Hartsock and every devoted viewer blindsided by Brooks' sudden breakup in part one of the season finale. What started as a journey to the island of Antigua for three romantic dates with Desiree's top choices, ended in heartbreak and only two men vying for Desiree's hand. "My heart absolutely breaks for Desiree this week, but not surprisingly, despite all the tears, she still looked absolutely beautiful," said former Bachelorette and fashion and lifestyle blogger Emily Maynard, who has been sharing her favorite Bach looks with InStyle.com all season long. From statement necklaces to a blue tie dye dress, Desiree kept her looks beachy and bright despite the heartbreak. Click to see which outfits Maynard loved the most, then check back each week to see more of her favorites.

