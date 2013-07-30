Emily Maynard's Favorite Looks from The Bachelorette With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 10

Courtesy Photo; Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Josephine Cusumano
Jul 30, 2013 @ 6:00 pm

Last night's episode of The Bachelorette left Desiree Hartsock and every devoted viewer blindsided by Brooks' sudden breakup in part one of the season finale. What started as a journey to the island of Antigua for three romantic dates with Desiree's top choices, ended in heartbreak and only two men vying for Desiree's hand. "My heart absolutely breaks for Desiree this week, but not surprisingly, despite all the tears, she still looked absolutely beautiful," said former Bachelorette and fashion and lifestyle blogger Emily Maynard, who has been sharing her favorite Bach looks with InStyle.com all season long. From statement necklaces to a blue tie dye dress, Desiree kept her looks beachy and bright despite the heartbreak. Click to see which outfits Maynard loved the most, then check back each week to see more of her favorites.

MORE:• Found It! Desiree’s Cuff Bracelet• Emily Maynard’s New Jewelry Line11 Secrets Emily Maynard Revealed

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!