Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks from The Bachelorette With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 9

On last night's episode of The Bachelorette, Desiree Hartsock came face to face with her exes on the "Men Tell All" special, and the bridal stylist wore a Haute Hippie mini tank dress to greet all 21 of them. Former Bachelorette and fashion and lifestyle blogger Emily Maynard, who has been telling us about her favorite Bachelorette looks all season long, loved the embellished look. "If there's ever a time you need to look like a total babe, it's when you're walking into a room filled with all of your ex-boyfriends, and Desiree went above and beyond," Maynard told InStyle.com. "I know all those guys were kicking themselves in the butt after seeing her walk out!" Click to see which outfits Maynard loved the most, then check back each week to see more of her favorites.

