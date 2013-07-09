Emily Maynard's Favorite Looks from The Bachelorette With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 7

The number of roses is dwindling on The Bachelorette as Desiree Hartsock comes closer to the end of her quest for love. All season long, we're watching along with former Bachelorette Emily Maynard, who is sharing her top outfit picks exclusively with InStyle.com each week. Last night's episode was one of Maynard's favorites because Des wore her favorite look: Sequins! "Since doing this blog, it’s become clear to me that I love sequins way too much. You could sew them on a sleeping bag, tell me it’s a dress, and I would have to have it in my closet," Maynard told us. "That explains my obsession with Desiree's striped sequins skirt on her date with Chris this week." See more of Maynard's favorite looks from last night (both sparkly and subdued) by clicking through the gallery, then check back every week for updates.

MORE:• Found It! Desiree's Cuff Bracelet• Emily Maynard's New Jewelry Line• 11 Secrets Emily Maynard Revealed