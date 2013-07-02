Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks from The Bachelorette With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 6

The international fun continued on last night's episode of The Bachelorette as Desiree Hartsock and her remaining eight suitors headed to Barcelona, Spain. Former Bachelorette and fashion lover Emily Maynard is sharing her favorite looks from each week exclusively with InStyle.com, and she took note that the guys still dressed the same even though temperatures were warmer than the previous episode‘s location of Munich, Germany. "It's the second week in a row they're all wearing the same zip-up hoodie," Maynard said. "It's so funny because a group of girls would never wear matching clothes!" But it's not just the boys Maynard focused on—she narrowed down her favorite Des outfits from this week's episode to share with us. Click to see her top picks, and be sure to check back each week to see more.

