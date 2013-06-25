Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks from The Bachelorette With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 5

On last night's episode of The Bachelorette, Desiree and her remaining suitors jetted overseas for some international adventures in Munich, Germany. With the change in temperatures from the show's usual setting in sunny Los Angeles, a change in clothing styles was necessary as well. Everyone had a chance to don their finest cold-weather attire, and former Bachelorette Emily Maynard made note of her favorite looks, which she's sharing exclusively with InStyle.com all season long. "I thought it was so funny that all the guys were wearing the exact same zipped hoodie," Maynard said. "That would never happen on The Bachelor, because a group of girls would never all wear the same jacket!" While the men matched, Desiree stood out, be it at dinner in a German palace, on a snow day, or at the rose ceremony. Click to find out Emily Maynard's top fashion picks from the episode.

