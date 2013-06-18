Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks from The Bachelorette With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 4

During this season of The Bachelorette, Emily Maynard (a former Bachelorette herself!) is sharing her top fashion picks from the show with us each week. Last night's episode included helicopter rides and a hysterical Mr. America pageant, along with a healthy dose of one of Maynard's favorite things: Sequins! Desiree Hartsock and her remaining suitors headed to Atlantic City, and much to Maynard's delight, the clothing choices were as bold and full of sparkle as the city itself. "If you watched my season of The Bachelorette, you know there is very rarely a sequin I can pass up," Maynard told InStyle.com exclusively. "Of course all of my favorite outfits from the episode were covered in sequins!" Click the photo to see all the outfits Maynard loved on last night's episode, then check back every week to see more of her favorite looks.

