Emily Maynard's Favorite Looks from The Bachelorette With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 3

Last night's episode of The Bachelorette proved to be the most dramatic so far this season, with broken fingers, ex-girlfriend appearances, and some tearful goodbyes. That didn't stop Bachelorette and aspiring bridal designer Desiree Hartsock from looking her best, though. We even got to see one of her own designs—the blue gown she wore at the rose ceremony, which also happened to be a favorite of former Bachelorette Emily Maynard, who is giving InStyle.com the exclusive scoop on her favorite Desiree looks all season. "I heard that Desiree designed one of her rose ceremony dresses and I've been looking forward to seeing it ever since," Maynard told InStyle.com. "It was everything I thought it would be and more!" Click to all the outfits Maynard loved on last night's episode, then check back every week to see more of her favorite looks.

