Emily Deschanel Gives Birth to Her Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Emily Deschanel, who welcomed her second child with husband David Hornsby. The Bones actress gave birth to a baby boy, People confirms.

The couple's oldest child Henry, 3, can now officially call himself a big brother—and soon he'll also have a little cousin since Deschanel's younger sister, Zooey Deschanel, is expecting her first child. Zooey and fiancé Jacob Pechenik have decided to keep the sex of the baby a secret until its arrival. Whether it's a boy or a girl, it's exciting to see both families growing so fast!

