Emily Deschanel Gives Birth to Her Second Child

Paul Redmond/WireImage
InStyle.com
Jun 09, 2015 @ 7:15 am

Congratulations are in order for Emily Deschanel, who welcomed her second child with husband David Hornsby. The Bones actress gave birth to a baby boy, People confirms.

The couple's oldest child Henry, 3, can now officially call himself a big brother—and soon he'll also have a little cousin since Deschanel's younger sister, Zooey Deschanel, is expecting her first child. Zooey and fiancé Jacob Pechenik have decided to keep the sex of the baby a secret until its arrival. Whether it's a boy or a girl, it's exciting to see both families growing so fast!

PHOTOS: Chic Celebrity Maternity Style

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!