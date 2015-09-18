Emily Browning Discovers the "Librarian Dominatrix" Look at #TIFF15

Emily Browning is never one to play it safe when it comes to fashion. She has spent the past few days in Toronto to promote her new film, Legend, at the Toronto International Film Festival, and we've seen her step out in looks that range from soft and sweet to downright edgy. She gives the credit for her daringness to her stylist, Karla Welch. "She's really good at pushing me outside of my comfort zone," Browning told us when she stopped by our portrait studio to discuss her film. "When I met her, I told her that I was very picky; I don’t want to be told what to wear. But now when she shows me something to try, she's almost always right."

She's been right for TIFF, that's for sure, going on a Miu Miu binge that set our fashion-loving hearts on fire. "I love how their pieces are pretty and girly, with just the right amount of being a bit weird and a bit off-beat," said Browning. "All of my favorite things have been Miu Miu." See her three best looks by Miuccia Prada below.

Legend Premiere

Browning kicked off the event at the Legend premiere on September 12 in a demure Miu Miu dress. "I loved it," she said of the baby blue dress with red sparkly polka dots. "It made me feel like a glamorous circus performer in the '60s."

Legend Press Conference

The next day, Browning kept the whimsy momentum going. She wore a green-and-white animal-print Miu Miu blouse with an emerald skirt to a press conference with co-star Tom Hardy.

Legend Press Tour

It was no surprise when Browning showed up to our photo studio in Toronto wearing yet another piece from the fashion house. Only this time, she was going for a totally different vibe in a black Vince top and latex-like Miu Miu skirt. "This is my librarian dominatrix look, and I am very into it," she said.

Legend, will hit theaters Nov. 20.

