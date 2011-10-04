Emily Blunt's YSL Campaign: Watch the Teaser!

[vodpod id=Video.15505182&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D]

Emily Blunt is the new face of Yves Saint Laurent’s Opium fragrance, and the teaser for her campaign is here! From this behind-the-scenes look, Blunt wanders a dimly lit mansion dressed in a sleek blazer and a jeweled choker while a leopard trails behind. It seems as if big cats are big for designer fragrance ads—Rachel Weisz and Kirsten Dunst recently cozied up with big felines to mug it for Bulgari's Jasmin Noir scent. But, back to Blunt! Watch the preview above, and stay tuned for the full commercial, set to debut in December.

