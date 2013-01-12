Emily Blunt's Sleek Dress Is This Week's Top Pin!

Is it hot in here or is it just Emily Blunt? She's always a knockout, but the actress was sexier than ever this week at the National Board of Review Awards in a nearly-nude Emilio Pucci dress. You showed your love by making the sizzling sheath the week's top pick and repinning it more than any other photo this week. Vote for this peek-a-boo design or any of our Look of the Day ladies, then let us know what else you're obsessing over at pinterest.com/instylemag by repinning, liking, or commenting on any of our 68 stylish boards—or by clicking the link below.

