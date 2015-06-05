Is Emily Blunt Taking the Lead in The Girl on the Train Movie?

It looks like Emily Blunt may have her eye on The Girl on the Train. DreamWorks is in talks with the Into the Woods actress on possibly starring in the novel's film adaptation, Time reports.

Expectations continue to soar since the studio announced the movie version of the thriller, which broke records after its January release and became the fastest-selling adult novel of all time. A few weeks ago DreamWorks confirmed that The Help's Tate Taylor would direct the motion picture adaptation.

Blunt is currently filming The Huntsman, a spin-off of 2012's Snow White and the Huntsman, with Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron and is set to voice a character in the upcoming animated film Animal Crackers.

