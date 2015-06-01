Emily Blunt Says Goodbye to Blonde Highlights and Hello to Full-On Strawberry Blonde

It looks like Emily Blunt is still trying to decide if blondes really do have more fun. In the past, the Hollywood beauty has bounced back and forth between brunette and blonde tones, but she really seems to be into the lighter hue this summer.

At the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival Blunt's hair featured only highlights of the sandy shade, but this bolder strawberry-blonde color (above) made an appearance at the Audi Polo Challenge in London. The Edge of Tomorrow actress coupled her new 'do with a sweet Jenny Packham dress that featured a halter bow neckline and gold leaf earrings. Whether Blunt is preparing for an upcoming role or was simply craving change, this new look proves that she can pull off any shade.

