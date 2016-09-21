Emily Blunt Is a Sheer Delight Promoting The Girl on the Train in London
Emily Blunt has been keeping busy stylishly promoting her hot new thriller, The Girl on the Train, and she seriously upped the drama Wednesday while stopping over at BBC Radio 1 in London for an interview in a sexy sheer look.
The 33-year-old actress headed over to the studios to talk about her upcoming film, and we can't stop obsessing over her outfit. The mom-of-two, who gave birth to daughter Hazel less than three months ago, highlighted her tiny waist in a see-through lacy black blouse, which she wore tucked into a midi-length black-and-white A-line skirt.
The British actress's top, which featured tulle trumpet sleeves and a high neckline, was paired with a low-cut black tank top to accentuate her slim physique.
The Devil Wears Prada alum, who is taking a dark turn in her newest film as a divorced woman battling alcoholism and depression, brightened up her all-black look with a lightened lob, which she wore down in middle-parted waves. Blunt finished off her interview outfit with Christian Louboutin snakeskin sandal heels and glowing natural makeup.
The Girl on the Train hits theaters Oct. 7.