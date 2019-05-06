Emily Blunt Was *Dripping* in Gold at the Met Gala

By Kimberly Truong
Updated: May 06, 2019 @ 8:02 pm

It's been three years since Emily Blunt last attended the Met Gala, and she made a triumphant return for 2019's event.

The actress showed up without John Krasinski (they haven't been seen together at the Met Gala since 2013), wearing a luminous golden gown with a matching headpiece and bag. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

According to an Instagram post from her stylist, Jessica Paster, Blunt was wearing a Michael Kors dress, Sam Edelman shoes, and jewelry by Messika. 

Blunt last attended the Met Gala in 2016, for the Manus x Machine-themed ball. Before that, she showed up at the fundraiser in 2015, and attended with Krasinski in 2013 and 2012, and with ex Michael Buble in 2007.

