Emily Blunt Was *Dripping* in Gold at the Met Gala

It's been three years since Emily Blunt last attended the Met Gala, and she made a triumphant return for 2019's event.

The actress showed up without John Krasinski (they haven't been seen together at the Met Gala since 2013), wearing a luminous golden gown with a matching headpiece and bag.

John Shearer/Getty Images

According to an Instagram post from her stylist, Jessica Paster, Blunt was wearing a Michael Kors dress, Sam Edelman shoes, and jewelry by Messika.

Blunt last attended the Met Gala in 2016, for the Manus x Machine-themed ball. Before that, she showed up at the fundraiser in 2015, and attended with Krasinski in 2013 and 2012, and with ex Michael Buble in 2007.