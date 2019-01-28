Emily Blunt Brought John Krasinski to Tears with Her SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Just when you thought Emily Blunt and John Krasinski couldn't get any more adorable, they pull the ultimate husband-wife move and show us all what true love really is at the 2019 SAG Awards.

On Sunday evening, Blunt snagged the award for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role for her part in A Quiet Place — a film that Krasinski directed and starred in alongside his wife. And her acceptance speech was quite the tearjerker, just ask John.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"Guys, that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back. Thank you so, so, so much, I'm so moved and completely lost for words, and unprepared," Emily began.

"I'm going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski because this entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly," she continued. Meanwhile, John blew a kiss to his wife and became overwhelmed with emotion.

As if that wasn't enough to make him weep, Emily went on to gush more about her hubby. "You are a stunning filmmaker, I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you," she said. "Thank you for giving me the part, you would have been in major trouble if you hadn't, so you didn't really have an option, but thank you."

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She concluded her speech with a shout-out to the couple's two daughters, Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2. "And thank you to the two little poems in our life, our daughters Hazel and Violet, who will have to be at least 45 before they can see this film, but they will be proud of you none the less."

Be still our beating hearts...