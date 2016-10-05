Emily Blunt Matches John Krasinski in Prada at the Girl on the Train Premiere
If we weren't already swooning over John Krasinski's comments about his Devil Wears Prada obsession and his admiration for wife Emily Blunt, the lovebirds are proving once again that they are made for each other by their complementary red carpet ensembles.
The 36-year-old actor, who recently called Blunt his "hero," was glowing with pride as he accompanied the Girl on the Train actress to the thriller's New York City premiere on Tuesday, and the British beauty was a vision in green Prada.
The mom of two, who welcomed her second daughter Violet just months ago in June, showed off her svelte figure in a seafoam green gown with a long train by Prada, which featured an electric blue halter strap and matching detailing as well as a cutout back. A swipe of statement fuchsia lipstick, relaxed blonde waves, and sparkly black sandal heels completed the 33-year-old's evening ensemble.
Krasinski was dapper accompanying his love in a dark suit (also by Prada), which he paired with a white button-up shirt, a steel blue tie, and black shoes.
Talk about major relationship goals.