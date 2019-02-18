Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Reach Peak Couple Goals in Matching Tuxedos

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski: Hollywood couple, movie co-stars, supportive parents, and sartorial twins. Yep, that's right, one of our favorite celebrity husband-wife teams reached peak couple goals on Sunday evening when they stepped out in matching tuxedos at the Writers' Guild Awards.

The pair appeared to be having the best time, as they laughed all the way down the red carpet in coordinating ensembles. For her part, Emily wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit with a subtle floral jacquard pattern and an oversized bow tie.

She added a few feminine touches, including a bright pink lip, a cocktail ring, and pointed-toe pumps with crystal embellishments. Meanwhile, John wore a dapper velvet jacket and bow tie to match his wife.

Just a few weeks earlier at the SAG Awards, the couple publicly displayed their love for one another in a less literal way than Sunday night's style moment.

When Blunt took home the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress for her part in A Quiet Place, which Krasinski directed, her acceptance speech literally brought her husband to tears.

"I'm going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski. Because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly," she said. "You are a stunning filmmaker. I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."