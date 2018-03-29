Emily Blunt Reflects on a Controversial Joke She Made About Donald Trump

Emily Blunt holds citizenship in both the United States and United Kingdom, but that didn't prevent her fans from getting upset when she weighed in on American politics. Blunt made a comment in 2015 to The Hollywood Reporter following a Republican primary debate featuring Donald Trump, and it did not land well.

"I became an American citizen recently, and that night we watched the Republican debate, and I thought, 'This was a terrible mistake. What have I done?" Blunt said at the time. The blowback to her comment was intense, and it caused her to issue a public apology on the Today Show.

Now, she's speaking out about the experience and what it taught her about giving interviews.

"It was a fairly innocuous joke because, you know, where I'm from we poke fun at our public figures," Blunt said to the Evening Standard. “I think I wasn’t quite American enough to be able to say that. I have to be really careful now. Certain subjects, I just can’t. Because I’m also someone who loathes getting in trouble. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve loathed getting in trouble.”

While she might not be speaking about Trump anytime soon, there are some political matters that she will weigh in on—including Brexit.

“I think it’s really sad. I’m really bummed about it,” she disclosed. “I just think that, ‘Globalization is here guys, come on!’ It is an interesting time in the world because it’s fragile, because it feels unsafe. It’s become this sort of ‘each to their own’ mentality and you feel it. You feel people becoming more guarded, and more in the need to protect. It’s sad.”

Interestingly enough, her family doesn't necessarily agree with her there. Her own uncle, Tory MP Crispin Blun, backed the Leave campaign in 2016's referendum.