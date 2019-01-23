Emily Blunt Is a Blinged-Out Disney Princess in a Bustier-Cut Ball Gown 

Though Emily Blunt may not be seeing Oscars gold for her performance in Mary Poppins Returns, she’s got the monopoly on sartorial silver.

The British actress arrived at the Tokyo premiere of her Disney reboot in a dazzling Gucci gown with a sequined bustier-style bodice that extended to a bib of silver jewels stretched across her chest. Her full black tulle skirt was decorated with strings of silver sequins, because more is more.

Image zoom Jun Sato/Getty Images

Blunt, 35, kept the rest of her ensemble simple, accessorizing with simple geometric silver earrings, her blonde locks pulled into a casual ponytail.

Image zoom Jun Sato/Getty Images

Despite missing the Oscars boat this year, the mother of two is nominated for not one but two (!) SAG Awards — for both her leading role in Mary Poppins and supporting role in A Quiet Place. Her husband, actor and director John Krasinski, is nominated for his performance in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Regardless of whether John and Emily walk away winners, you must admit, that’s one hell of a date night.