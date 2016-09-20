Emily Blunt just keeps getting more gorgeous. Just a few short months after giving birth to her and husband John Krasinski's second child together, Violet, the 33-year-old English star flaunted a stellar physique on Tuesday at the world premiere of The Girl on the Train in London. For the buzzy picture's big night across the pond, Blunt turned to the house of Alexander McQueen and slipped into a floor-length, long-sleeve tulle gown covered in sequin embroidery that gave her look an ethereal feel.