Emily Blunt Is an Alexander McQueen Princess at the London Premiere of The Girl on the Train
Emily Blunt just keeps getting more gorgeous. Just a few short months after giving birth to her and husband John Krasinski's second child together, Violet, the 33-year-old English star flaunted a stellar physique on Tuesday at the world premiere of The Girl on the Train in London. For the buzzy picture's big night across the pond, Blunt turned to the house of Alexander McQueen and slipped into a floor-length, long-sleeve tulle gown covered in sequin embroidery that gave her look an ethereal feel.
She rocked a neutral, just-woke-up-like-this beauty look and impressed us all with an updo adorned with a strategically placed bejeweled headband. And while her appearance is enough to make us marvel, the actress posed with co-star Luke Evans, who looked nothing but handsome in a gray suit.
Most recently, Blunt dazzled in the front row at Michael Kors's spring-summer 2017 show during New York Fashion Week, where she caught up with fellow blonde Sienna Miller.
We can't wait to stay on top of all of Blunt's upcoming A+ red carpet appearances.