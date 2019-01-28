Emily Blunt's Shoulder Embellishments Deserve Their Own Award

Emily Blunt's arm candy truly stole the show at the 2019 Screen Actor Guild Awards on Sunday night, and no, we're not talking about her husband, John Krasinski. (Though you looked great, too, John!)

The 35-year-old hit the silver carpet in a custom Barbie pink Michael Kors gown complete with ruffled shoulder embellishments that brought the drama to an awards show that is literally full of the most dramatic people in Hollywood: Actors.

She paired the dress with Forever Mark diamonds, Sam Edelman shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch and a sleek bun that kept the ensemble from looking too busy.

The British darling knows a thing or two about upping the drama on the red carpet. At her first ever SAG Awards in 2017, Blunt wore a sheer-paneled and embellished Roberto Cavalli gown that was even more impressive from the back, thanks to its lace up corset detail.

The actress was nominated for her turn as the titular lead in Mary Poppins Returns, though she went home with a statue for her role in A Quiet Place.

During her speech, she gave a shout out to her husband, who wrote and directed the hit thriller. “You are a stunning filmmaker," she gushed. "I’m so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t, so you didn’t really have an option, but thank you.”