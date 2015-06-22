Emilia Clarke Just Chopped Off Her Long Hair—Check Out the Game of Thrones Star's Brand New Bob

Khaleesi, is that you? Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke debuted a brand new look ahead of the premiere of her new film, Terminator: Genisys—and she's almost unrecognizable with her shorter style.

The natural brunette, who wears a long blonde wig to play the fierce Mother of Dragons on HBO's hit show, took to Instagram to show off a brand-new bob. "New day, new 'do... En route to #terminatorgenisys world premiere! Thank you @apolillo for bringing sexy back," she captioned the photo below.

For the event Clarke's stylist Alex Polillo wanted style her locks in a way that would accentuate off her newly shortened hair. "We wanted to show off Emilia's new haircut with a chic, soft, and full style," says Polillo. "The look was inspired by the Dior girl… very French, very pretty but with an ease." Mission accomplished!

Clarke is just one of a slew of stars embracing shorter styles for summer—just last week Jenna Dewan Tatum wowed the Internet with her warm-weather lob. Guess it's time for a summer cut of our own!

