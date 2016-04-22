Emilia Clarke Says Season 6 of Game of Thrones Will "Blow Up" Your TV

If you thought the death of Jon Snow took Games of Thrones to explosive new heights, just wait for the events that take place in Season 6. At a photography exhibition opening in support of the worldwide refugee crisis Thursday night in L.A., Emilia Clarke (aka Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen) took a moment to dish on what to expect from this Sunday night’s premiere.

Without a doubt, Clarke managed to stun in a Alexander McQueen frock that contained hints of a Khaleesi-approved gothic M.O. “I just love McQueen,” she told InStyle. “There were other things I could have worn, but you’re like … speaking of legends. He was definitely one of them. Especially as a Brit.” And while the 29-year-old talent's dress had us mezmerized, we pined for more GoT details.

So what, exactly, can we expect from the hit HBO show’s return? “It’s going to be huge,” Clarke confidently said. “I keep saying like, I just truly believe televisions are just going to blow up—couldn’t get bigger.”

The star also recently hinted at a greater amount of on-screen nudity on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she pushed for more equality among men and women in sharing the clothes-free spotlight.

Games of Thrones Season 6 premieres Sunday, April 24 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler