Emilia Clarke Finally Explains Why She Needs Crutches

Despite how exceptionally fashionable Emilia Clarke looked on her whirlwind promotional tour of Terminator Genisys, we couldn't help but focus on the prominent set of crutches she has been sporting (below). The unusual "accessory" caused many to wonder about the story behind them and the Game of Thrones star finally came out to set the record straight. “I’ve got a stress fracture on my hip,” the actress explained on BBC’s The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw on Thursday.

At long last, we have an answer—but is the casualty the result of an epic, dragon-packed battle in which she participated as her GOT character Daenerys Targaryen? Not exactly. “I want to say it’s from parkour or something, something really brilliant, like I’m trying to vault a wall, but in reality I just slipped,” Clarke said.

Chad Buchanan/GC Images, Neil Mockford/GC Images

Yes, having to step out—especially in front of the paparazzi—with a cast or brace of any sort is simply annoying, but we arguably haven’t seen someone dress up and celebrate the injury as well as she has. In fact, the actress has even become attached to the pillars. “They’re called Will and Ben, just so you know,” she said on the show. We’re ready for more sightings of Will and Ben, along with those of Dolce, Prada, and Louis Vuitton.

