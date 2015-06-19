Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Demos How to Wear Crutches with Panache

When elementary school children suffer an injury like a broken arm or leg, most let their friends colorfully adorn their casts. But what does a 28-year-old leading Hollywood starlet do? Wear Dolce and Gabbana. Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke was spotted in London yesterday wearing the Italian design house’s pastel blue dress embellished with child-like drawings. She paired the fall 2015 collection frock with dark-tinted sunglasses and black ankle-strap heels—but it was another hard-to-miss accessory that really caught our attention: crutches.

The actress and Terminator: Genisys star reportedly exited her van carefully while security helped her adjust to the silver and blue sticks. So what, exactly, caused the apparent injury? That remains a bit of a mystery. According to E! News, the actress was first spotted with crutches last week in Spain on the set of a new film she’s shooting, Me Before You, although she did make an appearance in Paris that Friday without them. And if Instagram serves as any indicator, it’s that the actress enjoyed a fresh dive into the ocean last weekend (below) once more with her crutches nowhere in sight. Whatever the reason for her new accessories, one thing's certain: she knows exactly how to style them.

