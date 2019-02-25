Emilia Clarke Debuted a Dramatic Hair Change on the Oscars Red Carpet

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Being on Game of Thrones sounds like hell for your hair. No wonder Emilia Clarke wants to switch things up a bit now that she's wrapped filming the hit HBO show. Instead of long platinum blonde hair with intricately woven braids, Clarke showed off a completely new style on the Oscars red carpet.

After recently trying out a pixie cut inspired by her favorite '90s celebrity couple (Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow), Clarke dyed her hair a dramatically dark brunette shade.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImag

According to her Instagram post showing off her new look, the hair transformation was a huge part of her mission for the night. "Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening..... let the good times roll," Clarke captioned the photo.

Hairstylist Jenny Cho styled the star's now-bob hair length sleek and straight with the front pieces tucked behind her ears. When worn with a sparkly lavender gown, the small styling detail gives the look an effortless vibe.

VIDEO: Right Now: Emilia Clarke 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

As for whether or not blondes have more fun, well, you'll have to check in with Clarke's social media accounts throughout Oscars night to find out her final verdict.