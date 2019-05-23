Emilia Clarke's Embarrassing Encounter with Brad Pitt Involved a Horse Heart and $120,000

Any encounter with Brad Pitt probably yields a good story, but Emilia Clarke may have the best one of all. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clarke discussed a "ridiculous" experience with Brad Pitt that included an episode of Game of Thrones, a horse's heart, $120,000 — oh, and at one point, Kit Harington.

"I was at a gala event where I'd been asked to auction something, so I was like, 'I don't know, come watch your favorite [Game of Thrones] episode with me and we'll eat a horse's heart or something,'" she explained. I don't think about what it is until I get there and then I'm sitting in a room with, like, every celebrity on the planet. And I thought it would be a private thing where they wouldn't say [the item] out loud, but then I have to stand up and it turns into a thing."

The horse heart, we gather, was just a reference to her character eating one in the show, but if anything is going to turn into a "thing," it's likely a horse heart listed out during a silent auction.

"The room goes completely silent and I'm going to die and then one of my friends puts his paddle up," she said. "Suddenly, some other people start to put their paddles up and one of those people was Brad Pitt."

"It was the most ridiculous experience of my entire existence," she added.

According to Variety, which first reported the story about the auction last year, the event took place at Sean Penn's annual gala for Haiti. The bid reportedly started at $20,000 but apparently quickly escalated — Kit Harington was also in attendance, and at one point, the auctioneer had yelled out "Is the King of the North here?!” (Harington had stepped out to go to the restroom.)

Pitt threw in a bid of $80,000 to watch an episode of GoT with Clarke, then outbid himself to $90,000. Once Harington returned to the room, he offered to sit in on the viewing — and Pitt raised his own bid to $120,000.

"I went the color I'm wearing right now [rosy pink]," Clarke told THR about the fiasco. "My friend ultimately won, go figure. I was like, 'You can stop [bidding] now.'"

The bidding ended up closing at $160,000, according to Variety, and while it seems a little unfair that the winner was someone who already knew Clarke, it was all for a good cause.

Still — imagine if Brad Pitt had bid $120,000 to hang out with you.