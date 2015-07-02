10 Looks That Prove Emilia Clarke Is Killing It on the Red Carpet

Emilia Clarke isn't only fearless onscreen as Khaleesi (aka Daenerys Targaryen aka the Mother of Dragons) on the HBO hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones, but off-screen as well. Or, more specifically, on the red carpet.

Ever since she's hit the awards circuit, Clarke has exceeded all our expectations, delivering a endless stream of red-carpet wins that have landed her on our best-dressed lists on more than one occasion. And what's more impressive is how varied her aesthetic is. She'll gravitate toward minimalist, modern silhouettes and clean lines one moment and then channel Old-Hollywood glamour the next.

Recently, she dialed up the drama at the Terminator Genisys premiere in a stunning Rosie Assoulin creation with geo-graphic lines, cut-out detailing, and a sculptural silhouette (pictured, left). But just a year ago, she played it sweet and sexy at the Golden Globes in a strapless Proenza Schouler peplum number.

Her style may be low in predictability, but it's consistently high everywhere else. Don't believe us? We rounded up her top 10 red carpet looks from the past few years for proof.

PHOTOS: Emilia Clarke's Best Red Carpet Looks