Emerald Green: Monique Lhuillier Embraces the Color of the Year!

Pantone's Color of the Year is lush Emerald Green, and no one is loving it more than Monique Lhuillier! The designer debuted her fall 2013 collection last night, and it boasted no less than six looks in varying shades of green, with red carpet-ready embellishments like sequins, pleating, and embroidery. And according to the celebrity favorite, it was all coincidental. "I was looking at a malachite stone, and I was so mesmerized by the green that I wanted to incorporate it into a lot of things. And I loved it so much—and I have actually loved it for several years—that I used it as a set backdrop, too," said Lhuillier, who also featured the same deep jade in her jewelry and shoe collections this season. "When we were doing fittings, I had read in Women's Wear Daily that Pantone said it was the Color of the Year, so I thought, 'Well, that works out beautifully.'" Indeed it did!

