Elsa Pataky Celebrates Spanish Mother's Day with a Sweet Pic with Her Twins

Could Elsa Pataky's life get any more perfect? Not only is the Spanish model married to Chris Hemsworth, but the two have three gorgeous children together and live a picture-perfect life in Australia. Color us jealous.

And on Sunday, the mother-of-three took to Instagram to share another idyllic pic of her family life, this time in honor of Spanish Mother's Day. "Mother love, makes possible the impossible! congrats to all the Spanish mums!!" she captioned a photo of herself playing with her twin sons on the beach. In the pic, Pataky holds up one of her boys while the other plays in the sand next to her. She also included a few emojis, as well as a spanish translation in her caption.

It was a busy weekend for Mrs. Hemsworth—in addition to celebrating Día de la Madre, the model also set aside some time to get matching tattoos with her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend Miley Cyrus. What a way to commemorate a friendship.