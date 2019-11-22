Chris Hemsworth's Wife Thinks Liam Deserves "Much Better" After Miley Cyrus Breakup

For better or for worse, breakups are sometimes a family affair.

Elsa Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth, opened up in an interview with Hola! about her brother-in-law, Liam Hemsworth, and his relationship with soon-to-be ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

“My brother-in-law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he’s discouraged … but he’s coping well,” the actress began. "He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better."

Life hasn't always been this way — Cyrus and Pataky once shared a bond that was bigger than their shared love of Hemsworth men. As Elle pointed out, the two even got matching tattoos in 2016 to solidify their friendship.

Pataky, who spoke to reporters during an event for Women's Secret lingerie in Madrid, added that Liam has been leaning on his older brother Chris during the breakup, referring to the duo as "attached at the hip."

Cyrus and Hemsworth shocked fans when they announced their split in August, less than a year after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony. In a statement to People, a rep for Miley said that their decision to split was mutual, and that neither harbored ill will against the other.

Shortly after the announcement, of course, Cyrus took up with Kaitlynn Carter — who was herself going through a breakup with ex-husband Brody Jenner — however, their romance didn't last. Recently, Cyrus has been seeing Australian singer Cody Simpson, and flaunting their relationship all over Instagram.

Hemsworth has been laying low, however he was spotted last month making out with actress Maddison Brown on the streets of New York.

New flames aside, if anyone can help Liam deal with heartbreak, it's Thor.