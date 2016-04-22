Elsa Pataky Shows Off Extreme Flexibility in Her Latest 'Gram

Talk about one picturesque place to get your sweat on. Elsa Pataky took to Instagram today to share a photo of herself doing yoga, and it's giving us major #fitspo.

In the snap, the mother of three is doing a intense standing back bend using a tree as support. And her ensemble is impressive too—Pataky is wearing a bright blue sports bra and printed leggings in the snap, topping her outfit off with an intricate braided hairdo.

she captioned the 'gram in both Spanish and English, writing: "La naturaleza, siempre me inspira y me relaja, me encanta hacer ejercicio al aire libre y disfrutar de todos los tesoros que esconde./ nature always inspires me and relax me I always enjoy exercising out side and enjoy all her treasures! #nature #enjoy #fitness #intensidadmax photo by @trinskyyoga." Check out the snap below, and prepare to be inspired.

