Watch Pregnant Ellie Kemper Eat Sardines to Try to Be a Good Expectant Mom

Pregnancy is an exciting time but it can put a lot of pressure on an expectant mother to make significant lifestyle changes. Ellie Kemper, who is now only a few weeks away from giving birth to her first child with husband Michael Koman, explained on The Late Show Thursday that she has run into a little trouble with her maternity to-do list.

"I'm a little disappointed in myself because before getting pregnant I resolved to do all these things during my pregnancy to nurse a healthy pregnancy. And so I'm finding in these final weeks that I didn't do any of them," she told host Stephen Colbert. Dressed in a black halter-style dress that "covers everything" ("It's a tent!" she said.), the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star revealed a few of the things she had planned to do: play classical music, read War & Peace aloud, and eat sardines.

Well, there isn't much time left, but Colbert decided to help by providing her with a plate of sardines. "See the thing is, I hate sardines. But I am a selfless mother!" Kemper said as she picked up a cracker with a fairly large fish on top. Although the host said she didn't have to eat it, the future mom insisted. "For baby!" she said as she managed a big bite. "I can feel baby getting smarter!" she said. "Who needs Beethoven?" joked Colbert.

Watch Kemper eat the sardine cracker and talk about her pregnancy in the clip above.